Petrobras reduces the price of jet fuel by 5.8%

Petrobras announced a reduction in the price of aviation kerosene (QAV) by 5.8% for distributors. The new value starts to be valid from this Thursday (1st). QAV price adjustments are monthly and defined by contractual formulas negotiated with the distributors.

QAV sales prices seek balance with the international market and follow changes in the value of the product and the exchange rate, up and down, with readjustments applied on a monthly basis, mitigating the daily volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate.

Petrobras markets the QAV produced in its refineries or imported only for distributors. These transport and market the products to air transport companies and other final consumers at airports or to resellers.

Distributors and resellers are responsible for installations at airports and supply services. The QAV is used on large aircraft and represents one of the main components of the final price of airline tickets.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

