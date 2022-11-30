IBGE: unemployment continues to fall and reaches 8.3% in October

The unemployment rate, which measures unemployment in the country, was 8.3% in the quarter ended in October. This rate represents a drop of 0.8 percentage points (pp) compared to the previous quarter (May to July), being the lowest for the period since 2014. In comparison with the same quarter of 2021, the drop was 3.8 pp

The data are from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad), released today (30) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to the survey, the contingent of employed persons reached 99.7 million, an increase of 1% in the quarter, again breaking the record in the historical series, started in 2012. of 2021. With the approach of the last months of the year, a period in which there is historically an increase in job creation, the trend continues”, said, in a note, the coordinator of PNAD Adriana Beringuy.

The unemployed population reached 9 million people, which represents a decrease of 8.7% compared to the quarter ended in July. It is the lowest level since July 2015.

Regarding the level of occupation, that is, the percentage of employed persons in the working-age population, there was an increase of 0.4 pp, reaching 57.4%. “The compound rate of underutilization fell to 19.5%, a decrease of 1.4 pp in the quarter and 6.7 pp in comparison with the same quarter of last year. The underutilized population also dropped (6.7%) and reached 22.7 million people”, says the IBGE.

The Pnad Contínua for the quarter ended in October also demonstrates the growth trend for the number of employees with a formal contract. In relation to the previous quarter, the increase was 2.3% (822 thousand people), reaching 36.6 million.

“This index has been on the rise for over a year, which shows not only that the job market is expanding numerically, but also showing some growth in the formalization of the employed population”, evaluated Adriana Beringuy.

Income

Usual real income also grew. There was an increase of 2.9% in relation to the previous quarter, reaching the amount of R$ 2,754. Among the positions, highlights for the increases in the group of employees in the public sector (including statutory and military servants) (3.4%, or more R$ 137) and self-employed (3.3%, or more R$ 69), in addition to the employee with a formal contract (3.1%, or more R$ 79).

Among the groups, the biggest increases were in transport, storage and mail (6.5%, or more R$ 163), agriculture, livestock, forest production, fishing and aquaculture (5.7%, or more R$ 100) and construction (5.5%, or another R$114).

The survey points to the record of the historical series in the mass of real income, which reached R$ 269.5 billion, growth of 4% in the quarter and 11.5% in the annual comparison.

The number of employees without a formal contract in the private sector also broke the series record, reaching 13.4 million people, an increase of 2.3% (297 thousand people) against the previous quarter and of 11.8% (1.4 million people) per year.

“The number of employees in the public sector was another to break the record of the historical series (12.3 million) growing 2.3% in the quarter and 10.4%. The informality rate was 39.1% of the employed population, lower than the previous quarter, when it was 39.4%, and in the same period last year, when it reached 40.7%. The number of informal workers reached 39 million”, informs the IBGE.