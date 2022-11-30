BrazilBrazil

FGV: Economic Uncertainty Indicator varies by 0.1 point

The Economic Uncertainty Indicator (IIE-Br), measured by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), was practically stable in November this year. The index varied by 0.1 point and reached 112.1 points.

The two components that make up the indicator had different behaviors. The Media component, based on the frequency of news mentioning uncertainty in the press, rose 0.3 points to 112.6 points.

On the other hand, the Expectations component, which measures the dispersion in experts’ forecasts for macroeconomic variables, dropped 0.7 points, to 105.1 points.

According to FGV economist Anna Carolina Gouveia, the stability and maintenance of the indicator at a high level reflects a scenario of economic slowdown at the end of the year and uncertainties regarding the economic policies of the next government.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

