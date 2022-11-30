Rio resumes second dose against covid-19 in children aged 3 and 4

The second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 will be applied again today (30) in children aged three and four years old in Rio de Janeiro. According to the Municipal Secretary of Health, the immunizer will be applied at 63 vaccination points in the city.

Vaccination for this age group had been interrupted on November 10 and was resumed due to the receipt of 27,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccines.

The secretariat reported that the application of the first dose for children aged three and four years remains suspended due to the small amount of doses received in this shipment.