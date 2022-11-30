Free public transport is approved for seniors in São Paulo

The Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp) approved, in an extraordinary session, a bill that authorizes the Executive to grant free metropolitan public transport for people between 60 and 65 years old.

According to the text, Bill 608/2022 authorizes free transport by means of an electronic ticket for personal and non-transferable use, which may be suspended or canceled in case of misuse. After completing the internal procedure in the Assembly, the measure will proceed to sanction or veto, in whole or in part, by Governor Rodrigo Garcia, which should happen by the end of this week.

Limitation

The parliamentarians changed the original project, sent by the governor, which foresaw the free ticket only for people aged 60 to 65 in poverty and extreme poverty enrolled in the federal government’s CadÚnico.

This requirement was removed from the text, through a substitute project, which says that the Executive Branch will establish the necessary complementary norms for the execution of the law. The authorization granted by Alesp to the Executive is provided for in the Statute for the Elderly, from 2003, which already has free admission for people aged 65 or over throughout Brazil.