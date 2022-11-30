Museu do Ipiranga extends free admission

The free tickets for access to the New Museum of Ipiranga, in São Paulo, were extended until December 6, one month more than the initial deadline. According to the museum’s press office, the lots are released weekly, at 10 am on Friday. To purchase tickets, just enter the Sympla platform, . After nine years closed and celebrating the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, the Ipiranga Museum was reopened on September 8th.

In it, 12 exhibitions are now presented, 11 of them long-term (which can last between three or five years) and one temporary. The long-term ones were divided into two thematic axes: To Understand Society and To Understand the Museum.

The short-term exhibition, called Memories of Independence, will be on display for four months, but will only open in November. In total, more than 3,100 items belonging to the museum and 562 items from other collections will be on display, in addition to 76 reproductions and facsimiles. Most of the objects date from the 19th and 20th centuries, but there are items that date back to colonial Brazil.

History of Brazil

In the axis To Understand Society, which presents the universe of work and the constitution of domestic spaces, for example, will be the exhibitions A History of Brazil, Imaginary Pasts, Disputed Territories, Worlds of Work, Houses and Things and A City Viewed from Up.

In the To Understand the Museum axis, which brings information about the history of the building’s construction and its curatorial cycle, there will be the exhibitions To Understand the Museum, Collect: Images and Objects, Catalog: Coins and Medals, Preserve: Toys and Communicate: Crockery .

The famous and huge painting Independence or Death, by Pedro Américo, was also restored and will be on display again in the museum’s Main Hall. Also noteworthy is the large number of objects by Santos Dumont, including one of his hats, and an immense model that reproduces the monument building.

The new exhibition space will include areas that were previously not accessible to the public, including rooms that formerly housed the administrative part of the building. As a result, the exhibition area tripled, going from 12 to 49 rooms.

Accessibility

In addition to physical accessibility, with the inclusion of elevators and access ramps, all exhibitions were designed to provide broader conditions for the public to explore the collection. For this, 333 multisensory resources will be available.

Tactile screens, metal reproductions, dioramas (three-dimensional models), tactile plants for locating visitors, audiovisual resources, olfactory devices, visual and tactile reproductions and notebooks in Braille, among others, were installed throughout the museum.

All rooms will also have tactile flooring (a surface whose roughness can be felt by the feet).