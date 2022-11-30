Australia beats Denmark to return to World Cup round of 16 after 16 years

For the second time in the history of the World Cups, Australia is qualified for the Round of 16. This Wednesday (30), the Socceroos defeated Denmark by 1-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium, in Al Wakrah, for the final round of Group D of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Australians ended the bracket in second place, with the same six points as France, current champions, who stayed ahead on goal difference. In a simultaneous duel, at the Cidade da Educação Stadium, in Doha, the French lost to Tunisia by 1-0. The result would have eliminated the Oceania team (which represents the Asian federation), if the game in Al Wakrah had ended in a draw or in a victory danish.

Since 2006, in Germany, when it was in second place in Brazil‘s group, Australia had not passed a stage in a Cup. At the time, the team fell to future champion Italy in the round of 16. The Scandinavian team was out of the knockout stage for the second time in six participations in World Cups. The last early fall was in 2010, in South Africa.

In the round of 16, Australia will face the leader of Group C, which includes Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. The match will take place this Saturday (3), at 4 pm (Brasília time), at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan.

In Denmark, coach Kasper Hjulmand gave up the formation with three defenders, with the departure of Victor Nelsson and reinforcement in the midfield with the entry of midfielder Mathias Jensen. Linking up with the attack, Andreas Skov Olsen took over from Mikkel Damsgaard. The Australian coach, Graham Arnold, in turn, moved only on the right side, changing Fran Karacic for Milos Degenek.

The changes in the Scandinavian selection made it more mobile to articulate moves. In the 11th minute, striker Martin Braithwaite pivoted at the edge of the area, breaking the marking line and rolling to the right for Jensen to cross and goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to flatten. Two minutes later, Skov Olsen collected from Braithwaite on the edge of the area, took it to his right leg and shot over the goal.

Denmark sustained the pressure in the first two thirds of the initial stage, but failing in the finalization, as in attempts by Skov Olsen and also midfielder Cristian Eriksen, both from the edge of the area, in the 24th and 28th minutes, respectively. Despite the attrition reducing the momentum of the Europeans, Australia did not take advantage and almost ventured ahead. When he did, on the counterattack in the 41st minute, it was ineffective. Midfielder Riley McGree set up in the middle for Mitch Duke, on the left. The attacker carried the ball towards the area, without marking, but shot weakly, in the hands of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Tunisia’s pressure on France in Wednesday’s other game seemed to have lit the alarm for the Socceroos, who came back better from the break. The entry of midfielder Keanu Baccus in place of striker Craig Goodwin recovered the midfield and gave more fluidity to counterattacks, such as the one that resulted in the winning goal. In the 15th minute, midfielder Mathew Leckie shot through the middle, launched by McGree, escaped the marking of full-back Joakim Maehle and kicked across, putting Australia ahead.

The departures of Jensen, Skov Olsen and Braithwaite, after good performances in the first stage, to give way to Damsgraad and forwards Andreas Cornelius (1.92 meters) and Kasper Dolber (1.87 meters) again left the Scandinavian team static. The bets on the aerial game and on the long releases ended up, in fact, “consecrating” the defenders Harry Souttar and Kye Rowles. In the additions, the European team went to the muffles and even Schmeichel went to the area in the corner kicks, but the net did not swing anymore at Al Janoub.