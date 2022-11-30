PF may have directorate to combat environmental crimes

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government transition team must propose changes to the organization chart of various departments and public bodies. Among the proposals, the Justice and Public Security working group will suggest the creation of a directorate to combat environmental crimes in the Federal Police. The corporation may also have a sector dedicated exclusively to combating digital and cyber crimes.

The proposal was revealed by the group’s coordinator, Senator-elect Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), during a conversation with journalists at the Banco do Brazil Cultural Center (CCBB), on Tuesday night (29).

“We have debates that refer to the reorganization of the PF, with the creation of new boards. For example, one dealing with environmental crimes, another specific sector for cyber and digital crimes”, said Dino. According to him, the environmental issue is one of the “identity” aspects of the new mandate and should be a transversal priority in all portfolios.

outskirts

The transition team announced the creation of a Policy Secretariat for Peripheral Territories, which should be linked to the future Ministry of Cities, a folder that will be recreated for the new government.

🇧🇷[Será uma secretaria] aimed at the urban peripheries, which thinks not only of housing, but urban infrastructure, services, public facilities. That is, a federal articulation that focuses on the peripheries”, explained the elected federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), member of the transition team for the sector, during an interview with journalists this Wednesday morning (30).

preliminary reports

Still this Wednesday, the 31 working groups of the transition should present preliminary reports to the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who is still in Brasília. In a post on social networks, he highlighted the progress of the work.

“We continue in Brazilia, working on the transition to a government for all Brazilians. Today, preliminary reports will be concluded. The analyzes of the working groups show that we will have a lot of work ahead of us, so that together with the Brazilian people we can rebuild the country”, he said.