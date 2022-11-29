Federal Police investigate, in the interior of São Paulo, frauds in the INSS

The Federal Police (PF) launched today (29) an operation to curb fraud at the agency of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo.

During the investigations that culminated in the Blockade Operation, it was found that an intern unlocked retiree accounts to enter undue payroll loans.

According to police officers, he used his personal password and received cash amounts to do so. Three employees of a financial institution headquartered in São José do Rio Preto, also in the interior of São Paulo, participated in the scheme. Five search and seizure warrants were executed.