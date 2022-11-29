BrazilBrazil

Procon-SP receives 900 complaints about Black Friday purchases

The São Paulo Procon has already received 899 complaints from consumers with purchases made on Black Fiday – the day of promotions that took place last Friday (25).

Almost a third of complaints (32%) are due to delay or non-delivery of purchased products. False discounts are the target of 11.57% of complaints, and 11.23% of calls concern products or services delivered differently than promised. There are also 10.46% of complaints about price changes at checkout.

Five large Brazilian retail companies account for 24.47% of complaints. Procon also has a list of pages on the Internet that have already been identified as being false or offering misleading offers.

The consumer protection agency recommends that the consumer check the company’s data before buying, such as consulting the national legal entity register (CNPJ) on the Federal Revenue page. It’s also important to check if the company has a history or was created a few days ago.

Procon also warns of the need to verify bank slip or pix data before completing payment.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

