Operation Petróleo Real inspects gas stations in SC

Coordination is by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, through the Integrated Operations (Seopi) and National Consumer (Senacon) secretariats, and aims to curb illicit practices in the sale of fuel by distributors and retailers.

The teams will observe, mainly, the quality of the fuels, the shelf life of the products, the measurement of the supply pumps, in addition to the possible formation of cartels.

The first stage of this Petroleo Real was held in the Federal District, in August this year, when 93 gas stations were inspected, which resulted in 136 fines. THE Monday stage of the operation took place in Rio of January with the inspection of 109 posts and 18 assessments. The third, in Rio Grande do Norte, from 8 to November 10ththere were 60 inspection stations in Christmas and metropolitan region, with 68 assessments.

The ministry even created a channel for consumers to denounce establishments that are not complying with Decree No. June 22 this year for comparison purposes with the current value.

Since the creation of the channel, in July 11, 1,932 complaints were recorded. The states with the most complaints are Acre (482) and São Paulo (223). The electronic form for complaints remains open.

*With information from MJSP

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

