Allies increase aid to Kiev; Putin uses winter as a weapon, says NATO

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies said on Tuesday they would increase aid to Ukraine during a winter with complications caused by Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, as the head of the alliance accused the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, of using the cold as “a weapon of war”.

“We have delivered generators and spare parts, and allies are helping to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

NATO foreign ministers are looking for ways to negotiate in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, to shore up Kiev’s military and help keep civilians safe amid constant blackouts and lack of heat.

“President Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon of war,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the start of a two-day meeting.

Echoing that sentiment, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly accused Putin of attacking civilian and energy infrastructure “to try to freeze Ukrainians into submission”.

Russia acknowledges attacking Ukraine’s infrastructure but denies deliberately seeking to harm civilians.

Help

Ministers will focus on increasing assistance such as air defense systems and ammunition for Ukraine.

They will also discuss non-lethal aid, including fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jammers, provided through a NATO assistance package to which allies can contribute.

“I hope that we will come to an agreement on a very significant non-lethal aid package,” said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned his fellow citizens of new Russian attacks this week that could be as serious as last week’s, the worst so far, which left millions of people without heat, water or power.

Expanded article at 11:58 am

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.