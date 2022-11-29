Civil Defense warns of heavy rains in Santa Catarina and Paraná

The heavy rains that hit Santa Catarina and Paraná have been monitored by the National Civil Defense. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), several regions of the two states are under red alert, indicating a great danger of accumulated rainfall until the night of -Friday (30).

Rainfall can exceed 100 millimeters per day, informs Inmet. “As a result, the risk of flooding, landslides and river overflows in some regions is high”.

According to the National Civil Defense, the metropolitan region of Curitiba, the Itajaí Valley, Greater Florianópolis, the southeast of Paraná, north and south of Santa Catarina and the Mountain Region and northeast of Rio Grande do Sul are among the areas with the highest possibility of disasters .

In view of this forecast, the National Center for Risk and Disaster Management (Cenad) operates with teams on duty to monitor the record of any significant occurrence and has already communicated the risk to state civil defenses.

The general coordinator of Disaster Management of the National Civil Defense, Tiago Molina Schnorr, asks the population to be aware of official information and the places where alerts will be released, in addition to adopting self-protection measures.

“It is essential that the population adopt some preventive measures, such as turning off electrical appliances and the general power grid. In case of flooding, place documents and valuables in plastic bags. Already in a confirmed situation of great danger, it is important to seek shelter and avoid staying outdoors, ”he warned.

Teams from the Fire Department of Santa Catarina and Paraná continue to work in search operations for the landslide on BR-376. According to the Civil Defense of Paraná, so far, one death has been confirmed and there is still no official information on the number of missing people.

Paraná

According to information released by the Department of Roads in Paraná (DER/PR), three other highways that provide access to the metropolitan region of Curitiba and the coast of Paraná were affected by landslides and have blockage points in this area. tuesday. Estrada da Graciosa (PR-410) is completely closed due to a landslide at kilometer (km) 8, close to Grota Funda.

On the BR-277, a new landslide was registered at km 41, close to the place hit by a rockfall last month. Traffic towards the coast is completely blocked, with detours being carried out by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) at km 60, still in São José dos Pinhais. The DER/PR road traffic operation teams assist in the stretch with emergency signs, user guidance and provision of tow truck services.

The DER/PR recommends that, if possible, users avoid traveling to the coast, as the forecast for more rain is maintained for the next few days, which, in addition to aggravating the situation, harms road recovery services. .