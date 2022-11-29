Covid-19: Rio returns to administer a second dose to children aged 3 and 4

The city of Rio de Janeiro announced (29) which will resume the application of the dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in children aged 3 and 4 years old. The CoronaVac vaccine will be applied, starting tomorrow (30), in 63 health units.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the resumption of vaccination for this age group, which had been interrupted since was possible due to the receipt of 27 thousand doses of CoronaVac.

Still according to the Municipal Secretary of Health, the application of the first dose for this age group remains suspended due to the small amount of doses received in the current shipment.