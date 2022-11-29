BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Rio returns to administer a second dose to children aged 3 and 4

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The city of Rio de Janeiro announced today (29) which will resume the application of the Monday dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in children aged 3 and 4 years old. The CoronaVac vaccine will be applied, starting tomorrow (30), in 63 health units.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the resumption of vaccination for this age group, which had been interrupted since November 10thwas possible due to the receipt of 27 thousand doses of CoronaVac.

Still according to the Municipal Secretary of Health, the application of the first dose for this age group remains suspended due to the small amount of doses received in the current shipment.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Federal collection reaches R$ 205.47 billion in October

3 mins ago

Rains cause trees to fall and flood points in SP

24 mins ago

Civil Defense warns of heavy rains in Santa Catarina and Paraná

52 mins ago

Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro will not face Cameroon

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.