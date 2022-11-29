Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro will not face Cameroon

Alex Sandro has joined Neymar and Danilo in the Brazil team’s medical department. The doctor of the Brazilian national team, Rodrigo Lasmar, informed this Tuesday (29) that the left-back suffered a muscle injury in his left hip during the 1-0 victory of the Canadian team over Switzerland in the Qatar Cup.

“About yesterday’s game [segunda-feira], Alex Sandro felt pain in his left hip, he was unable to continue in the match. Today [terça-feira] in the morning he was reassessed, we ordered an image exam, an MRI. She showed injury to the left hip muscle. The athlete will not be able to play in the next match against Cameroon. He is still undergoing treatment so that we can recover him as soon as possible”, said the doctor in a video released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

In the message, Lasmar also updated the situations of striker Neymar and lateral Danilo, who did not defend Brazil in the match against Switzerland: “Danilo and Neymar are still in the process of recovering from their ankle injuries. Each with a different approach, as they are different injuries. This is important to point out. Neymar had an episode of fever, which is now under control. This does not interfere with your ankle’s healing process. And today, in our daily meeting with the coaching staff, we announced that these three athletes will not be available for our next game against Cameroon”.

Brazil and Cameroon will face off in the third round of Group G of the World Cup, starting at 4 pm (Brasília time) next Friday (2).