BrazilBrazil

Four Palestinians killed in series of clashes in West Bank

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 55 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Israeli forces today killed four Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said, in the latest in a months-long series of deadly clashes between security forces and Palestinians.

Two brothers were killed near the town of Ramallah and a third man was shot in the head in the town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, in clashes with Israeli forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military confirmed the two clashes and said it was aware of reports of two Palestinians killed near Ramallah and was investigating.

Later on Tuesday, the Israeli military said a female soldier was moderately wounded in a violent attack around the settlement of Kochav Yaakov, near Ramallah. The alleged Palestinian assailant was shot by police and later confirmed dead by a doctor at a Jerusalem hospital.

The Israeli military has been cracking down on militant groups and protesters across the West Bank following a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel this year.

Last week, new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed right-wing extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir as security minister with powers over West Bank policing under a coalition deal being worked out to form a new government.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 55 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro will not face Cameroon

6 mins ago

Energy users have already paid BRL 25.8 billion in subsidies this year

30 mins ago

Financial market raises inflation forecast from 5.88% to 5.91%

20 hours ago

PF operation combats drug trafficking in the Port of Santos

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.