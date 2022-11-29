Four Palestinians killed in series of clashes in West Bank

Israeli forces today killed four Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said, in the latest in a months-long series of deadly clashes between security forces and Palestinians.

Two brothers were killed near the town of Ramallah and a third man was shot in the head in the town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, in clashes with Israeli forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military confirmed the two clashes and said it was aware of reports of two Palestinians killed near Ramallah and was investigating.

Later on Tuesday, the Israeli military said a female soldier was moderately wounded in a violent attack around the settlement of Kochav Yaakov, near Ramallah. The alleged Palestinian assailant was shot by police and later confirmed dead by a doctor at a Jerusalem hospital.

The Israeli military has been cracking down on militant groups and protesters across the West Bank following a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel this year.

Last week, new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed right-wing extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir as security minister with powers over West Bank policing under a coalition deal being worked out to form a new government.

