PF operation combats drug trafficking in the Port of Santos

The Federal Police (PF) participates in Operation Ágata, in the Port of Santos, on the south coast of São Paulo. The action, which takes place from the last day 21, aims at preventing and repressing international drug trafficking and takes place in partnership with other public institutions.

The actions include port canal patrols, as well as inspections of ship hulls, in order to locate illicit substances and materials inserted in the vessel’s compartments.

On the 21st, 191 kilos of cocaine, in tablets, were removed by Navy divers. The drug was hidden in the box of a ship that had been selected for inspection.

The narcotics were seized by the PF, which initiated a police inquiry to continue the investigations.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

