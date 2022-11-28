Blue November is the theme of today’s Sem Censura, on TV Brazil

The program Uncensored this Monday (28) receives urologist Rodrigo Braz. He talks with presenter Marina Machado about urinary tract diseases for women and men, such as bladder cancer, urinary infections, overactive bladder, stones and, in reference to the Blue November campaign, highlights the risks and care for prostate cancer.

Second most common type of cancer among men in the country, it is estimated that, in 2021 alone, the disease will have killed 44 men per day and, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), approximately 66,000 new cases will be diagnosed by the end of 2022.

In an attempt to change this scenario, the Blue November 2022 campaign brings the message “Health is also a man’s talk”. Promoted in Brazil since 2008, the action is an international initiative that seeks to alert the male population about the risks of prostate cancer and the importance of carrying out preventive digital rectal exams and PSA dosage, since the only way to guarantee the cure is early diagnosis. Tests and treatments are available through the Unified Health System (SUS).

Rodrigo Braz de Queiroz graduated in Physiotherapy from Faculdade Farplac, in Brasília, and in medicine from Faculdade Estácio de Sá, in Rio de Janeiro. He was approved in the competition for medical residency in general surgery, in 2004, at the Hospital Central da Aeronáutica in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2006, he was approved in the medical residency contest in Urology at Hospital Geral do Andaraí. In 2019 he completed his certification as a robotic surgeon in Bogota, Colombia. In 2022 he started a postgraduate course in Robotic Surgery at Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo.

In this edition, the program has the presence of debaters, Isabella Silveira Fernandes Küsel, pelvic physiotherapist and Gracielly Bittencourt, program reporter Reporting Paths gives TV Brazil🇧🇷

