Inmet warns of risk of heavy rains in three states

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued red alerts for the risk of rain exceeding 100 millimeters (mm) per day, in the next 24 hours, in São Paulo, Paraná and Santa Catarina.

The red alerts are for heavy rains, coastal winds and major flooding, which can cause overflowing rivers and landslides.

According to Inmet, the three states also have orange alerts for the risk of heavy rain and coastal winds ranging from 72 to 100 kilometers per hour (km/h).