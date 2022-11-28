The 19th National Science and Technology Week begins today in Brazilia

With the theme Bicentennial of Independence: 200 years of science, technology and innovation in Brazil, starts today (28), in Brasília, the 19th edition of the National Week of Science and Technology. The objective is to mobilize the population, especially children and young people, around activities on the theme, valuing creativity, scientific attitude and innovation.

The event, which is promoted annually by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, runs until December 4th, at the Exhibition Pavilion in Parque da Cidade, with free admission. The public can visit the exhibition from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm, on Wednesday until 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm.

According to the folder, the various activities promoted during the week highlight the importance of science and technology in everyone’s lives and for the development of the country. The program includes scientific dissemination actions such as stands of units linked to the ministry, science tents, lectures, courses, workshops, didactic and scientific experiments, scientific theater, sky observation, debates, distribution of booklets and books and video exhibition.

Among the highlights are the cubesats workshops, taught by professors Rafael Arouca and Patrick Miller, from NASA, the US space agency. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about fundamental activities in the training of human resources for the Brazilian space sector.

Another attraction are the lectures given by digital influencers, Isabella and Beatriz Toassa, known as Dupla Big Bang. “They are passionate about science, astronomy and technology and do important work to disseminate scientific knowledge, with social projects in public schools. The sisters give lectures and carry out experiments that show that science is really cool”, highlighted the ministry.

During the week, students will also have the opportunity to play the Explosive Mixture board, which was prepared by the Federal Council of Chemistry with the aim of informing the population about the danger of handling cleaning products, homemade mixtures and the health risks that they represent. Throughout the week, the game will be experienced in real size, where each participant will be able to walk on a real board and experience these risks.

Arena Games will bring together all universes: gamerselectronic sport, cosplayers🇧🇷 geeks, collectors, technology enthusiasts, market news and those looking for fun in an environment for the whole family. Consoles and computers will be available for individual games, in pairs or in teams, small tournaments of different games and some lectures, workshops and workshops in the area of ​​games.

Some games that will make up Arena Games are Forza, FIFA, Mortal Kombat, Just Dance, Roblox, Minecraft, Beat Saber (game in virtual reality) and Free Fire.

“The Week for the dissemination and popularization of science seeks to stimulate scientific curiosity, the inquiring nature and critical thinking of citizens. In addition, it is also an opportunity for the population to learn about and discuss the results, relevance and impacts of scientific-technological research and its applications”, added the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.