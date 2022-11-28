Belgian defeat against Morocco in the World Cup sparks riots in Brussels

Belgian police detained a dozen people and made an arrest on Sunday (27), after Morocco’s victory over Belgium in a World Cup match in Qatar triggered riots in Brussels, with a car and some electric scooters set on fire.

The disturbances took place in several places in the Belgian capital, where dozens of fans, some wrapped in Moroccan flags, clashed with riot police, who had water cannons and tear gas.

“By 7pm calm had returned and preventive patrols continued in the sectors involved,” said police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere. “The protesters used pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks and set fire to the public road,” police said. “In addition, a journalist was injured in the face by fireworks. It is for these reasons that it was decided to proceed with a police intervention, with the firing of water cannons and the use of tear gas,” she added.

