World Cup: with chances of qualifying, Brazil and Switzerland duel for Group G

In search of the sixth championship in the World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian men’s soccer team faces Switzerland, at 13:00 (Brasília time) this Monday (28), for the second round of the group stage. Leader of Group G, with three points, Brazil is seeking an early classification for the round of 16 of the World Cup, as well as Switzerland, also with three points, which occupies second place in the group due to goal difference. In the same group are Cameroon and Serbia who have not yet scored in the competition.

Climbing team! 🇧🇷 Coach Tite has defined the 11 players who will start the match against Switzerland, at 13:00 (Brasília time). The Brazilian team is looking for the second victory in a row in the World Cup! It’s Ember Day, friends! 🇧🇷#ComeJogarTogether in search of one more ⭐️! pic.twitter.com/LcPKhQBAFu — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) November 28, 2022

Brazil and Switzerland have tied twice in World Cups: in the first of them, in the first Cup held in Brazil, in 1950, the score was 2-2 at the Pacaembu Stadium, in São Paulo; and in the last edition of the Cup, in Russia, in 2018, the confrontation ended in 1 to 1.

In the group stage of the Qatar Cup, the canary team debuted with a 2-0 victory against Serbia. The negative balance of the game were the serious injuries suffered by striker Neymar and right-back Danilo, who are still recovering. Tite opted to use Fred instead of Neymar and Éder Militão at right-back, a position already held by the Real Madrid defender.

Der letzte Schliff vor / Derniers réglages avant / L’ultima rifinitura prima di 🇧🇷 🆚🇨🇭 📆 28.11 🕚 17:00 CET

📺 SRF 2, RTS 2, RSI La 2#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi pic.twitter.com/NspLuOF7yX — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) November 27, 2022

Brazil must face Switzerland with Alisson, Éder Militão (Daniel Alves), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá and Fred (Bruno Guimarães, Rodrygo or Everton Ribeiro); Raphinha, Richarlison and Vinícius Junior.

Switzerland, led by Murat Yakin, should start playing with the same squad that triumphed by 1-0 over Cameroon: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi and Ricardo Rodríguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow and Rubén Vargas; Piston.

* Text updated at 12:00h to add Brazil‘s lineup for the match against Switzerland starting at 13:00h this Monday (28th)