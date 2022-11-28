Ukraine warns of more Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned yesterday (27) that Russia was “planning new attacks” against his country, urging defense forces and citizens to be prepared to face a new week of tension on the power grid amid rising temperatures. freezing.

Moscow has targeted vital infrastructure in recent weeks, causing power outages and killing civilians. Attacks on Wednesday caused the worst damage so far in the nine-month conflict, leaving millions without electricity, water or heat as temperatures plunged below 0 degrees Celsius (°C).

“We understand that the terrorists are planning new attacks. We know this as a fact,” Zelenskiy said in his late-night video on Sunday. “And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”

The week ahead could be just as difficult as the last one, he added.

There was no response from Moscow to Zelenskiy’s allegations.

In Kiev it snowed and temperatures hovered around 0°C on Sunday, as millions in and around the Ukrainian capital suffered from disruptions to electricity and central heating caused by waves of Russian airstrikes.

City officials said workers were close to completing power, water and heating restoration, but high consumption levels meant some blackouts would be imposed.

The Kremlin denied last week that its attacks on Ukraine’s electricity grid were aimed at civilians, but said Kiev could “end the suffering” of its population by meeting Russia’s demands to resolve the conflict.

Russia annexed swaths of eastern and southern Ukraine in September and President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow’s territorial demands are non-negotiable. After the annexation, Zelenskiy said he would not negotiate with Moscow and that Ukraine’s territorial integrity could not be negotiated.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily update on Monday (28) that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in several areas, including Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, in the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said heavy fighting was also taking place in the Kharkiv region, close to areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army in September and October.

