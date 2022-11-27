Casemiro remains suspenseful over Neymar replacement against Switzerland

The suspense continues in the Brazilian team. Who will be the substitutes for the injured Neymar and Danilo next Monday (28) in the duel against Switzerland, at 1 pm (Brasília time), in the second round of Group G of the Qatar Cup? After training closed to the press this morning, the journalists also failed to get from Casemiro, during the press conference, who will be the new holders of the canary team.

“Each player has a characteristic. Militão more defensive, Dani Alves more offensive, exceptional quality of pass, Bruno Guimarães, Fred, Fabinho, Paquetá, I think each one has its characteristic. You have to ask Tite”, said the midfielder.

Absolute holder of the selection, the shirt regretted the criticism received by Neymar

“It is a pity, especially people wishing harm to another [pessoa]🇧🇷 But, unfortunately, in life we ​​have this: bad people in the world, who wish the other evil. I’m not going to comment much on that topic.”

Manchester United player, Casemiro also spoke about the departure of former teammate, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is a very experienced guy, he knows what is good for his career. Of course we are sad, especially in Manchester, that a player leaves, even more so when talking about one of the best of all time. But Cristiano is quite big, he knows what is good for him. As a friend, I wish you all the luck in the world, concluded the Brazilian.

The arbitration of the Qatar Cup has drawn attention for the many minutes of additions after regular time, which for the midfielder is a decision that needs to be respected and based on justice.

Brazil returns to the field in at 1pm (Brasília time). In addition to Danilo and Neymar, Antony has also been worrying the coaching staff. The attacker did not participate in the last activities between the players due to flu-like symptoms.