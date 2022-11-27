ES: fourth victim of attacks on schools in Aracruz dies

Another victim of an attack by a 16-year-old teenager against two schools in the district of Coqueiral, in Aracruz (ES), died yesterday morning (26). Teacher Flávia Amboss Merçon, 38, was hospitalized in serious condition, shot by the teenager. She taught at Plínio Bitti State School, where the gunman broke the padlock on one of the entrances and fired into the teachers’ lounge, causing two deaths on the spot and leaving several injured.

In all, four people died, three teachers and a student. Five people remain hospitalized, a 52-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman, who are in serious condition; a 58-year-old woman, who has had surgery and is stable; an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, who underwent surgery and are in serious condition.

The bodies of two teachers and the student were laid to rest this Saturday morning in Aracruz.

On Twitter, Governor Renato Casagrande lamented this death even more. “Unfortunately, the tragedy in Aracruz has not yet come to an end. It is with deep regret that we confirm the death of yet another victim, teacher Flávia Amboss Merçon, aged just 38. Our heartfelt embrace goes out to her family and friends”.

Attack

The teenager’s action began around 9:30 am this Friday and started at the Primo Bitti State School, where he broke the lock on one of the entrances and fired shots in the teachers’ room. The shooter then got into a car and drove to the Praia de Coqueiral Educational Center, a private institution. There, he fired again, taking the life of a student and injuring other victims.

The shooter was apprehended. According to the Police, the teenager used two weapons that were the responsibility of his father, a military police officer.