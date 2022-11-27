Covid-19: Brazil records 13,501 cases and 26 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 13,501 cases and 26 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has claimed 689,468 deaths in the country, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (26) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 35,163,004.

Also according to the bulletin, 34,193,847 people have recovered from the disease and 279,689 cases are being monitored. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data for Mato Grosso do Sul, the Federal District, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, São Paulo, Piauí, Maranhão and Tocantins.





States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases of covid-19, with 6.18 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.90 million) and Paraná (2.77 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (153.5 thousand). Then comes Roraima (178.5 thousand) and Amapá (180.9 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (176,133), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,054) and Minas Gerais (63,943). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,165) and Roraima (2,176).

Vaccination

To date, 492.8 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 180.8 million as the first dose and 163.3 million as the second dose. The single dose was applied to 5 million people. Another 101 million have already received the first booster dose and 37.6 million have already been vaccinated with the second booster dose.