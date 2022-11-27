BrazilBrazil

Part of my life went away when Federer retired, says Nadal

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Rafael Nadal believes “a part of his life went away” with Roger Federer when his great rival retired from the sport – with both of them emotional on court after the Swiss played his last competitive game in September in the Laver Cup.

The two, who together have won 42 Grand Slam singles titles, joined forces in a doubles match for Federer’s farewell at the Laver Cup in London.

After the conclusion of that match, footage of both players crying during the post-match ceremony went viral.

“Someone I looked up to, rivaled with and also shared many beautiful things on and off the court was leaving,” Nadal told reporters ahead of an exhibition match in Argentina. “In that sense, all those moments, those sensations that you have before playing a Grand Slam final, of an important tournament, everything that was in the air before these matches. It was different from other matches”. “You know you won’t experience that again and a part of my life left with him [quando ele se aposentou]🇧🇷 It was also the emotion of saying goodbye to someone who was so important to our sport.”

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Classic between Germany and Spain is the highlight of Sunday

24 mins ago

Enade exams are applied today across the country

1 hour ago

Caminhos da Reportagem approaches socol, embedded in the mountains of Espírito Santo

2 hours ago

Rare plant species returns to its original environment in Cabo Frio

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.