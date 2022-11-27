Part of my life went away when Federer retired, says Nadal

Rafael Nadal believes “a part of his life went away” with Roger Federer when his great rival retired from the sport – with both of them emotional on court after the Swiss played his last competitive game in September in the Laver Cup.

The two, who together have won 42 Grand Slam singles titles, joined forces in a doubles match for Federer’s farewell at the Laver Cup in London.

After the conclusion of that match, footage of both players crying during the post-match ceremony went viral.

“Someone I looked up to, rivaled with and also shared many beautiful things on and off the court was leaving,” Nadal told reporters ahead of an exhibition match in Argentina. “In that sense, all those moments, those sensations that you have before playing a Grand Slam final, of an important tournament, everything that was in the air before these matches. It was different from other matches”. “You know you won’t experience that again and a part of my life left with him [quando ele se aposentou]🇧🇷 It was also the emotion of saying goodbye to someone who was so important to our sport.”

