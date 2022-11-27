Caminhos da Reportagem approaches socol, embedded in the mountains of Espírito Santo

On trips around the country to discover the products that carry the geographical indication (GI) seal, the team from the Caminhos da Reportagem program, from TV Brazilthis time he went to the mountains of Espírito Santo to try socol, a sausage that came with the Italians, was modified in Brazil and conquered the most sophisticated palates.

It was in the region of the city of Venda Nova do Imigrante, in Espírito Santo, that the program met producers and businesses that maintain the tradition and stories that came with their ancestors.





The Falqueto family has had an artisanal socol factory for 10 years. But the tradition has been going on for over 130 years, from generation to generation. Thais Falqueto is currently in charge of the business and said that the production process of a socol takes three to four months.

First, the pork meat is salted for days, then washed and prepared for maturation, where it is hung in rooms at room temperature so that a fungus natural to the region takes part in the process.

Price





Since the region won the IG seal, Thais has felt the appreciation and demand for the certified product. “We were selling it here at R$ 65, today we sell it at R$ 125 per kilo of our socol”, she reported. Six producers comply with the standards of the seal, which authorizes the use of only these ingredients in socol: chilled pork loin, pork peritoneum, salt, black pepper and garlic.

The socol came from ossocollo, an Italian sausage made from pork neck meat. It was modified for the Brazilian taste, made from pork loin, a less fatty meat. “Socol is made from a lighter meat, adapted from our ancestors who arrived in Brazil”, said Lorenzo Carnielli, who is from one of the most traditional families in the production of socol.

Those who pass through the region will have a taste of Italy on their palate. With the production of sausage, came the dishes that use it as an ingredient. At the Tio Vé café and winery, the Falqueto family created socol brioche, made with ingredients produced on the family property. At Restaurante Nossa Vida, the highlight is bruschetta dell’immigrato, a dish with polenta and socol, created by chef Renato Santos.

Listening to stories of the origins of traditional families, such as the Angelim and Briochi, in addition to tasting everything that is made on the properties and participating in festivals that move the region, are experiences that the city of Venda Nova do Imigrante offers visitors. In addition, it is possible to do adventure tourism, such as quad biking at Ecoparque Pedra Azul, and see stunning landscapes such as Pedra do Lagarto.

The program’s team took advantage of this gastronomic itinerary and exuberant landscapes to visit outstanding places, such as Khas Café. On the property, in addition to tasting the socol of the best manufacturers in the region, it is possible to have sensory experiences with the coffee produced there, in addition to having a picnic in the middle of a lavender field, with a view of the Espírito Santo mountains.

In this week’s Caminhos da Reportagem, you can check out these stories and much more, in the episode Socol, the sausage from the Espírito Santo mountainswhich airs this Sunday (27), at 10 pm, on TV Brazilbroadcaster of EBC🇧🇷

