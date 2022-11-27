Prostate cancer has new treatment with reduced radiotherapy

The acute phase of the covid-19 pandemic affected patients with prostate cancer, who could not stop treatment, but needed to continue taking care of themselves to avoid contamination by the coronavirus. One of the measures implemented with the aim of reducing the risk of transmission of covid-19 was the reduction in the number of radiotherapy sessions for treatment.

The number of sessions was reduced from 39 to 20 applications. The experience was so successful that it became routine in the post-pandemic period. Alongside sophisticated exams and treatments, this is one of the novelties in the fight against prostate cancer, which is highlighted during the Blue November campaign, which runs until the next 30th.

However, the reduction applies to certain patients, who have specific characteristics. “When the patient does not present a risk of complications, the duration of radiotherapy treatment can be shorter, with five sessions with higher radiation intensity”, clarifies physician Mariana Bruno Siqueira, oncologist at Oncologia D’Or, with a focus on uro- oncology.

What prevents the reduction of sessions, explains the doctor, is the size of the prostate and the distance between the prostate and the rectum, which is the final part of the intestine. “The complications we are most afraid of are diarrhea and eventually bleeding in the stool. It is up to the radiotherapist to decide, based on data from the patient’s anatomy, to define whether it is safe to do it in less time with a higher dose. So it is a decision for each patient and together with the radiooncologist, who will plan the treatment”.

This is a trend that started before the covid19 pandemic, and was intensified and adopted more widely and disseminated in Brazil for various types of neoplasms with the arrival of the pandemic, said the president of the Brazilian Society of Radiotherapy (SBRT), Marcus Simões Castilho, radiotherapist.

“The reduction in radiotherapy treatment time is known as hypofractionation and is a trend in several pathologies. In prostate, there is already a body of consolidated scientific evidence. It is fundamental to point out that larger doses presuppose greater control of delivery and, consequently, technology. This is a limitation in Brazil, since only one third of the equipment has image-guided radiotherapy, which is fundamental in the hypofractionation of prostate cancer”, explains the doctor.

SBRT held a Consensus on Hypofractionation in Radiotherapy for Prostate Cancer in September 2019, before the pandemic, and published this material in the Revista da Associação Médica Brazileira in January 2021.

The strategy is already consolidated for moderate hypofractionation between 20 and 28 fractions, reducing the treatment from 7 to 8 weeks to 4 to 6 weeks. “Strategies for treatments in just one week are being adopted, but they are very dependent on high technology”, said Castilho.

Radiotherapy is an important therapeutic modality in the care of neoplasms in both malignant and benign conditions, in radical and also palliative conditions. “It is estimated that around 60% of cancer patients will receive radiotherapy at some point in the course of their treatment,” said the SBRT.

In addition to studies for hypofractionation in the treatment of prostate cancer, there were already studies guaranteeing safety for some situations, such as, for example, for patients with early breast tumors.

“But there were some situations, such as for patients with more advanced breast cancer, where the adoption of hypofractionation was still not consensual. With the arrival of the pandemic, the shortening of treatment was extended to all patients. Soon after, studies were published proving that, in fact, all patients could shorten the treatment”, said Castilho.

Hypofractionation

Hypofractionation applies to cases in which evidence level I studies, the most reliable, have confirmed that the shorter treatment is equally effective and safe for patients, “including prostate, lung, breast, rectum, palliative treatments of bone metastases, among others”, said the president of SBRT.

The guidance on hypofractionation is the same for the public network. “However, in many cases, such as for prostate and lung patients, hypofractionation requires more advanced technologies, which are generally not available for SUS patients, due to the sector’s lack of funding”, said Castilho.

As there is dependence on technology to guarantee that the highest doses are reaching only the prostate, the limitation of the strategy is the use in equipment that has IGRT (image-guided radiotherapy). According to the entity, about a third of the machines in the country have the technology and some of them are on the public network.

In addition to improving the patient’s quality of life, the shortening strategy expands the supply of radiotherapy vacancies. The latest census available, according to the entity, shows that only 50% of the machines needed for treatment are available, most of them with more than 10 years of operation and unevenly distributed across the country.

The survey is based on the Analysis of Global Radiotherapy Needs and Costs by Geographic Region and Income Level.

According to the president of the Superior Council of SBRT, Arthur Accioly Rosa, calculating the need for machines is complex. “It involves factors such as epidemiological distribution of cases, geographic availability, diagnosis – many patients die without a diagnosis of cancer – occupation of machines with hypofractionation, among others. Supplementary health has met its demand apparently without limitations. In the calculation of new cases of cancer, using the proportion of 52% of radiation use and measuring the number of treatments in the SUS, more than 100 thousand cases are projected that were not irradiated in 2020. This does not mean that they did not receive treatments like chemotherapy, for example, but it is data that documents the difficulty of access”.

When evaluating SBRT, radiotherapy schemes that are more convenient for patients and equally effective should be encouraged, as they bring clinical, logistical and financial benefits.

SBRT said that it has made several efforts and adopted specific strategies to disseminate the practice of hypofractionation in Brazil, mainly for SUS patients. “However, the full adoption of hypofractionation in the SUS depends on the advancement of investment in radiotherapy, mainly via the recomposition of the SUS table, which is extremely outdated, which will allow the most diverse services around the country to perform not only shorter treatments, but also of higher quality, for all Brazilians”, explains the president of SBRT.

Prevention

The prostate is a gland that only men have and that produces part of the semen. It is located in front of the rectum, below the bladder, surrounding the upper part of the urethra. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), in men prostate cancer is the second most common, second only to skin cancer.

Risk factors are advanced age, from 50 years old, and family history. Blacks constitute a risk group for prostate cancer. Healthy eating, proper body weight and physical activity help reduce the incidence of this and other types of cancer.

Most prostate tumors grow slowly, not showing signs throughout life. A minority grows rapidly, spreads to other organs (metastasis) and can lead to death. Initial symptoms are difficulty urinating, delay in starting and ending urination, blood in the urine, decreased urine flow and the need to urinate several times at night.

Early diagnosis increases the chances of successful treatment. Therefore, men aged 50 years or older should visit a urologist once a year for a rectal examination and a blood test that identifies the prostate-specific antigen (PSA).

“Men with a family history of prostate cancer, and black men, who have a higher incidence of this type of cancer, should start annual consultations at the age of 45”, recommends physician Rafaela Pozzobon, an oncologist at Oncologia D’Or with a focus on in uro-oncology.

Treatment

Among the most recent exams for detecting prostate cancer is PET-CT PSMA, which combines positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT). The procedure with PSMA (Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen) is able to detect more than 90% of cases of metastasis of this type of cancer, allowing a more assertive diagnosis and a better targeted treatment.

“When the disease is restricted to the prostate, the patient is submitted to surgery or radiotherapy. In case of metastasis, treatment is with hormone therapy or chemotherapy”, explains doctor Mariana Bruno Siqueira.

For patients with metastatic prostate cancer, the latest treatment is PSMA-Lutetium 177, which was featured at the 2021 American Congress of Oncology (Asco). Lutetium is a radioactive substance that, like a guided missile, is taken to the cells with PSMA, a molecule that shows increased expression on the surface of cancer cells.

The radioactive substance damages the cell’s DNA and causes its death. The treatment requires four to six applications, and chemotherapy requires at least six applications. Because it targets cancer cells, it’s better tolerated than chemotherapy, experts say.

“PSMA-Lutetium 177 is a radioactive particle that will be introduced into the patient through the blood. So the particle goes through the blood and arrives where the cancer is, it will find the cancer because it is linked to a PSA marker. The particle will find these cells, and by radiation, which is carried by this PSMA, which is a marker that will find the cancer cell, that is, the cell that produces the PSA, to kill that cell. So it goes, it carries this radiation to the malignant cell, and once it gets there in the cell, the radiation will break the DNA strand and it will kill the cancer cell. Radiation is through blood circulation”, explains doctor Rafaela Pozzobon.

The PET-CT PSMA exam and the PSMA-Lutetium 177 treatment are not yet available through the SUS.

Mutation

In recent years, scientists have discovered that prostate cancer, as well as breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancer, may be related to the mutation of the BRCA 1 and 2 gene. “Between 5% and 10% of patients with prostate cancer may having a hereditary origin of the disease, mainly because of the genetic mutation in BRCA 2”, said doctor Mariana Bruno Siqueira.

Because of this discovery, doctors recommend that men who have had more aggressive prostate cancer or metastases should undergo tests in order to detect a possible BRCA mutation.

If so, their family members may be advised to undergo the examination as well, in addition to adopting preventive measures and undergoing periodic examinations for the early diagnosis of the disease. There are even specific medications for men with the BRCA mutation, which are used to control the cancer in metastatic scenarios.