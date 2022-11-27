Accident in Guanabara Bay sheds light on environmental and social problem

The accident with the bulk carrier São Luiz, which crashed into the Rio Niterói Bridge, earlier this month, shed light on a worrying issue: the number of abandoned vessels in the region of Guanabara Bay. The problem has been the target of constant warnings from environmental advocates who have dubbed the site a “cemetery”.

Co-founder of the Baía Viva Movement, Sérgio Ricardo Potiguara states that the problem has dragged on for almost three decades and that there is no survey of how many units are abandoned. The Guanabara Bay Coastal Management Plan, drawn up in 2002, indicated the existence of up to 250 abandoned and sunken ships in various stretches of Guanabara Bay.

Another problem pointed out by the ecologist is not knowing what is inside these vessels. After the accident with the bulk carrier, which had been abandoned for six years, it was announced that there were 50,000 liters of oil inside the vessel, which, in the event of a leak, could cause great environmental damage.

“No one can say, what degree of risk these vessels represent,” he observed.

According to Sérgio Ricardo, it is estimated that up to 40 vessels that are in the “cemetery”, mainly in the São Lourenço channel in Niterói, are made of wood and, therefore, are sunk with tons of mud and sediments. Because they have been in place for 30 years, they continue to leak pollutants into the environment.

Environmental impact





The president of the NGO Guardians of the Sea and coordinator of the Uçá Project, for the preservation of crabs, Pedro Belga, said that the permanence of boats and abandoned ships in Guanabara Bay, over time, causes an impact on the mangroves in the region, even though they do not stay where the units are moored.

According to the biologist, the vessels are heading towards the Navy’s dredged channel created to facilitate the entry of large vessels. The channel also allows colder currents with nutrients from far away to enter Guanabara Bay.

“The impact is not even direct because the mangroves are in the hollow, right at the bottom of [na ponta] from Guanbara Bay and the boats are in the middle. The big problem is that they are on a crossing line of the channel dredged by the Navy, which allows the renewal of 50% of the water in Guanabara Bay every 12 days. In the long term, day after day, somehow it will pass through these waters that will circulate with various contaminants to the bottom of the Bay until near Paquetá. We are not just talking about rust, but other substances, which can be carried by the current that enters the Marinha channel to the bottom of the Bay”, he told Agência Brazil.

Social Economy





The biologist also noted that this huge number of ships also contributed to the reduction of artisanal fishing areas.

“There are a number of islands that are private, there are a number of military spaces and there is even a ship cemetery, so the fishing area in Guanabara Bay is increasingly impaired and there is talk of an impact on the socio-economics of hundreds and thousands of families who make a living from artisanal fishing”, he added, adding that the subject pervades socio-biodiversity and socio-economics. “It is not just a technical matter. It has to be discussed on several fronts”.

Hollow Clean Operation

To reduce the impact on artisanal fishing, the Uçá Project develops the Clean Oca Operation with crab collectors in an agreement with Petrobras to guarantee an income for workers during the species’ closed season. According to the biologist, the action was boosted because it is joining another project called Do Mangue ao Mar, with Transpetro.

“Operação Limpa Oca of the Uçá Project is now taking place in the seventh phase of the closed season. Until last year, we had already removed 44 tons of solid waste from 36 hectares of mangroves. In this closed season, we must exceed 50 tons and, from with the Do Mangue ao Mar Project, we are going to attack an area that is more or less in the middle of Guanabara Bay, between the Estrela river, in Magé, and Iguaçu, in Caxias, and intend to clean up an area of ​​20 hectares with the possibility of reaching to 25 tons of waste removed”, he added.

The biologist pointed out that, historically, the Bay has suffered a lot of silting due to landfills, including for the construction of surrounding cities, and with that the water mirror has been decreasing over the decades. “Aterro do Flamengo itself, Ilha do Fundão, Santos Dumont Airport”, he mentioned some of the landfills carried out in the region.

Environment Institute





According to the State Institute of the Environment (Inea), the authority to supervise the anchorage and traffic of vessels in Guanabara Bay belongs to the Captaincy of the Ports of Rio as defined by the Navy itself, which indicates the body as “Military Organization responsible for the safety of waterway traffic and subordinated to the Command of the 1st Naval District”.

In a note, Inea informs that it acts when called upon by the Brazilian Navy to check the risk of an environmental accident involving a vessel in Guanabara Bay.

The state environmental agency added that it regularly monitors the Guanabara Bay, through the Olho no Mar Program, with the aim of identifying and investigating the release of harmful substances into the bay’s water mirror.

navy





Although the Captaincy of the Ports of Rio regularly inspect and organize waterway traffic in inland waters and on the coast of Rio the Navy stated that abandoned hulls in Guanabara Bay, as well as vessels that are anchored or moored in a port or shipyard, are the responsibility of their owner, shipowner or agent, regardless of their condition.

The Navy stated that it may interfere if a vessel poses a danger to navigation or a risk of water pollution.

“The CPRJ provides, as soon as possible, the notification of the person responsible for the adoption of the appropriate measures. In the event of a situation in which the owner or shipowner (or their agents) fail to comply with the Maritime Authority’s determinations, the latter may seize the vessel and start its forfeiture process, providing a safe destination for it”, he informed, highlighting that the guidance follows the provided for in paragraph 2 of art. 17 of the Waterway Traffic Safety Law (LESTA).