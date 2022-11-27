After two years of the pandemic, the 27th LGBTI Pride Parade takes place in Rio

After two years taking place virtually, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 27th LGBTI+ Rio Pride Parade takes place today (27), at Copacabana Beach, with the theme Courage to be happy. The event has activities from 11am on the waterfront track at Posto 5 on Avenida Atlântica. The parade is scheduled to start at 2 pm with a route along the waterfront to Rua Rodolfo Dantas.

Organized by the NGO Grupo Arco-Íris, the LGBTI+ Rio 2022 Pride Parade has ten electric trios and thematic wings that reinforce the importance of preserving the Amazon and the environment and honoring the victims of covid-19.

According to the organizers, the march brings together different discriminated groups, such as LGBTI+ people, black people, women, native peoples, among others, with the aim of reinforcing the fight for an egalitarian Brazil.

“This is the rebirth stop after a period of pain and loss due to covid-19 and especially due to the increase in hate speech in part of society against our LGBTI+ community and our rebirth as citizens with rights”, said Cláudio Nascimento, president of Grupo Arco-Íris and general coordinator of the LGBTI+ Pride Parade Rio 2022.

“We know that resuming the path towards respect for our identities will require courage to break with the last years of conservatism and with the attempt to make hatred prevail. We are always for affection and dialogue. Because, in the end, love won and always will,” added Nascimento.

To outline the claims of the LGBTI+ community, the Letter For a Brazil without LGBTIphobia, addressed to President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will be published, with proposals for public policies in the fields of security, health, education, work and income, culture, sport and leisure , tourism, social assistance and human rights.