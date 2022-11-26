Covid-19 cases continue on an upward trend in Rio de Janeiro

The Secretary of State for Health (SES) reported today (25) that the early indicators of covid-19 in the state of Rio de Janeiro continue with an upward trend. The analysis considers data recorded in epidemiological weeks 45 (November 6 to 12) and 46 (November 13 to 19). In the analyzed period, the number of cases increased by 13.78%, going from 23,259 to 26,794.

Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe, said that “it is essential that the population continues to be vaccinated and complete the vaccination schedule. Vaccines are safe and help prevent severe forms and deaths from the disease,” he said.

Antigen and RT-PCR positivity rates maintain an upward trend. From November 13 to 19, 36,190 antigen tests were performed (average of 5,170 per day), and positivity was 31%. Regarding RT-PCR, there were 3,380 tests (average of 482 tests per day), with a positivity rate of 40%. In the week of November 6th to 12th, antigen test positivity was at 32% and RT-PCR tests at 33%.

Requests for beds for the treatment of covid-19 also continue to increase, with an average of 31 requests per day, 13 for intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 18 for a ward. In the last wave caused by the Ômicron variant, in January and February of this year, the daily average of bed requests reached 177, including ward and ICU. At the peak of the wave caused by the Gamma variant, in March 2021, this daily average reached 422 requests.

It is possible to consult the number of hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination coverage rate, in the Covid-19 Monitoring Panel.