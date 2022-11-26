Government issues decree on privacy of data sharing

President Jair Bolsonaro issued today (25) an act to ensure respect for the privacy of citizens when sharing data in the federal public administration.

According to the Presidency’s Legal Affairs Department, the measure amends Decree 10,046 of 2019 to make it clear that the preservation of privacy and the processing of data for legitimate purposes must follow the General Data Protection Law.

The text says that the sharing of personal data must be used to fulfill a purpose that follows constitutional parameters and that the hypotheses of access to databases are publicly disclosed.

“It is made clear that the processing of personal data by bodies and entities is subject to compliance with legal and constitutional parameters and will imply the civil liability of the State for damages incurred by individuals”, informed the body.

The act also prevents the Citizen’s Base Registry from being used to monitor the private life of citizens without prior consent. In addition, the Central Data Governance Committee will include representatives from the Senate, Chamber of Deputies and the National Council of Justice (CNJ).