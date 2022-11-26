BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: in 24 hours, 44,830 new cases were registered

Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 689,442 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (25) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 35,149,503.

In 24 hours, 44,830 new cases were registered. In the same period, 101 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 34,201,418 people have recovered from the disease and 258,643 cases are being monitored. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data for Mato Grosso do Sul, the Federal District and Tocantins.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.18 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.90 million) and Paraná (2.76 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (153.4 thousand). Then comes Roraima (178.5 thousand) and Amapá (180.9 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (176,133), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,054) and Minas Gerais (63,943). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,165) and Roraima (2,176).

Covid-19 Bulletin of November 25, 2022

Disclosure/Ministry of Health

Vaccination

To date, 492.6 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 180.8 million with the first dose and 163.3 million with the second dose. The single dose was applied to 5 million people. Another 101 million have already received the first booster dose and 37.4 million have already been vaccinated with the second booster dose.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Show More
