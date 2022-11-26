BrazilBrazil

This Saturday’s Mega-Sena pays a prize of R$ 57 million

Contest 2,543 of the Mega-Sena, which will be drawn tonight (26) in São Paulo, will pay a prize of R$ 57 million to whoever matches the six numbers. The draw will take place at 8 pm at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

No one got the six scores right in the last contest, held on Thursday (24th) and the prize was accumulated. Tens 12 – 20 – 22 – 25 – 26 and 55 were drawn. It was the second draw of the Mega-Week of the Republic.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets across the country or online. A single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

