Brazil Aid: beneficiaries with NIS 3 can now move money

Caixa Econômica Federal anticipates today (26) the November installment of Auxílio Brazil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 8. This is the fourth installment with a minimum amount of R$ 600, which will remain in effect until December as amended enacted in July by the National Congress.

Officially, the Auxílio Brazil calendar foresees payment to NIS 8 beneficiaries on Monday (28). However, since September, beneficiaries who receive the Auxílio Brazil on Mondays will be able to move the money from the previous Saturday.

Unless a new proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) is approved, the minimum amount of the Brazil Aid will return to R$400 in January. On the 16th, the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin, delivered a PEC to Congress providing for an exception of R$ 175 billion in the federal spending ceiling that would allow the maintenance of the value at R$ 600 and the payment of an extra R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years old. The program would once again be called Bolsa Familia.

The constitutional amendment approved in July released the inclusion of 2.2 million families in the Brazil Aid. As a result, the total number of beneficiaries served by the program rose to 20.2 million in this semester as of this month. Traditionally, the dates of the Auxílio Brazil follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries in the last ten working days of the month.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about payment dates, the amount of the benefit and the composition of the installments in two applications: Auxílio Brazil, developed for the social program, and the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.





basic benefits

Auxílio Brazil has three basic benefits and six supplementary ones, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports competitions or in scientific and academic competitions.

Families with per capita income of up to R$100, considered in extreme poverty, and those with per capita income of up to R$200, considered in poverty, can receive extra benefits.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a guide of questions and answers about the Brazil Aid. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can resolve are the criteria for joining the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened to Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in effect until October last year.

Gas Allowance

This month there will be no payment of Gas Aid, which benefits families registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). As the benefit is only paid every two months, the payment will return in December.

You can only receive the Gas Allowance if you are included in the CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Continued Provision Benefit (BPC). The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.