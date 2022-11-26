Poupatempo makes joint effort to renew driver’s license in São Paulo

Drivers with an expired National Driver’s License (CNH) can regularize the document this Saturday (26), in the joint effort carried out by Poupatempo, in partnership with the Traffic Department of the State of São Paulo (Detran-SP). The 10,000 available spaces are for drivers with documents that expired between January and April this year.

According to the new schedule, documents expired in January and February need to be renewed by November 30th, and those expired in March and April must be renewed by December 31st. Those drivers whose CNH has expired outside this period will be able to regularize it on December 3, in a new action.

To secure a spot, you must book in advance for the face-to-face service, which is available from today (23) on electronic channels, free of charge: on the Poupatempo portal, on the Poupatempo Digital app and totems self-service and also the virtual assistant P, also available on WhatsApp, by number (11) 95220-2974.

According to the Detran-SP, the simplified renewal should preferably be done remotely, both through Poupatempo and through the traffic department channels. “For this, the driver does not need to appear in person at a unit, just follow the step-by-step service onlinecarry out the medical examination at the clinic indicated during the process and the new document will arrive at the registration address, by Post Office”, explained the agency.

Drivers with CNH in categories C, D or E need to carry out the toxicological examination in a laboratory accredited by the National Traffic Secretariat (Senatran) in advance, as the report may be requested during the medical examination. The exam is valid for two and a half years for people under 70 years old and has the same validity as the CNH for people over 70 years old. Another option is for the driver to request a category downgrade, which can also be done through digital channels, including during the simplified renewal process.

To renew your CNH, simply access the Poupatempo Portal or the Poupatempo Digital application, click on Services > CNH > CNH Renewal. After confirming or updating the data, the driver schedules and performs the medical examination at the accredited clinic indicated by the system. Anyone who performs paid work or chooses to include the EAR in the CNH must also undergo a psychological assessment and will be referred to an accredited professional.

If you are approved in the exams, you must pay the issuing fee and wait for the guidelines that will be sent by email by Senatran to access the CNH Digital, which has the same validity as the physical document, available in the Carteira Digital de Trânsito (CDT) application. ). The security code to access the digital CNH can also be consulted through Poupatempo’s electronic channels.