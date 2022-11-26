Enade: Deadline for students to fill out questionnaire ends today

This Saturday (26) is the deadline for filling in the Student Questionnaire for those enrolled in the 2022 National Student Performance Examination (Enade). from Enade.

The exam test will be applied tomorrow (27). Only after answering the questionnaire will the student be able to view the registration confirmation card, which contains information about the test location.

“The questionnaire must be answered exclusively by the student, no manipulation, influence or pressure from third parties is allowed”, warned the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep). The specific responses of each participant are confidential and will be treated together with the responses of the others, by undergraduate course, for the generation of statistics and educational indicators, informed Inep.

Taking the test and completing the Student Questionnaire ensure the regularity of the Enade. Failure to comply with one of these instruments makes it impossible for the student to graduate.

This year, Enade will evaluate baccalaureate courses in the areas of administration, public administration, accounting sciences, economic sciences, law, journalism, psychology, advertising and publicity, international relations, executive secretariat, social work, theology and tourism.

Higher technology courses in the areas of foreign trade, design of interiors, design graphic, design fashion, gastronomy, commercial management, quality management, public management, human resources management, financial management, logistics, marketing and managerial processes.

Enade evaluates the performance of students completing undergraduate courses in the syllabus provided for in the curricular guidelines of the courses, the development of skills and abilities necessary for deepening general and professional training, as well as the level of updating of students in relation to the Brazilian reality and worldwide.

Applied by Inep since 2004, Enade is part of the National Higher Education Assessment System (Sinaes), also comprising the assessment of undergraduate courses and institutional assessment. Together they form the evaluation tripod that allows knowing the quality of Brazilian higher education courses and institutions.