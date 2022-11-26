The writer and social scientist Jorge Caldeira took office this Friday (25) in chair 16 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL). Caldeira succeeded academic Lygia Fagundes Telles, who died on April 3 of this year. The previous occupants of chair 16 were: the literary critic Araripe Júnior (founder) – who chose the poet Gregório de Matos as patron -, Félix Pacheco and Pedro Calmon. Jorge Caldeira was welcomed by academic Celso Lafer.



Writer Jorge Caldeira takes office at the Brazilian Academy of Letters. 🇧🇷 Disclosure of the Brazilian Academy of Letters

Elected to join the ABL on July 7, 2022, Jorge Caldeira is a writer, doctor in political science and master in sociology. Bachelor of Social Sciences from the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences at the University of São Paulo (USP), Caldeira is a specialist in the history of Brazil. In recent years, he has dedicated himself to analyzing the environmental issue.

In his inaugural address, he compared Brazil to a large garden that needs to be cultivated and cared for in order to have a promising future.

“To restore the lost balance, to create a future, it is necessary to treat nature like a garden. Like a new construction of man. And remember that paradise is described as a garden. That big garden could be Brazil. The country has the most productive nature on the planet. You need to know how to value her, think about her. Only in this way will the Brazilian man capture, like money, the price of carbon. This will be the source of wealth, in an economy of balance between man and nature. As has always been known”.

Trajectory

Jorge Caldeira was born on December 20, 1955, in São Paulo. He is the author of books such as Mauá, businessman of the Empire and the best seller The history of wealth in Brazil, which analyzes the foundations and development of our economy, customs and governments. He also wrote books about Diogo Antônio Feijó, José Bonifácio, Noel Rosa, Ronaldo, Guilherme Pompeo, Júlio Mesquita and other characters mentioned in works such as Brazil – The story told by those who saw it🇧🇷 101 Brazilians who made history and History of Brazil with entrepreneurs🇧🇷

As a journalist, Caldeira worked for the magazines Bravo, Exame and Isto É, and for the newspaper Folha de São Paulo. He was also a consultant for Rede Globo’s Brazil 500 anos project.