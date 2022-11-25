Brazil managed a convincing victory over Serbia, says Tite

Coach Tite considered Brazil‘s 2-0 victory over Serbia, this Thursday (24th) at the Lusail stadium for the first round of Group G of the Qatar Cup, convincing. According to the commander of the selection, the result took a great deal of pressure off the shoulders of the canary team.

“In the general context, the victory was convincing yes, but with different games within the same […]🇧🇷 First, sometimes the ball got away and dominance was a little accelerated in the first half. It wasn’t our normal pattern. In the final stage, with repositioning, he improved the technique […]🇧🇷 The moves began to flow more”, declared Tite in a press conference given after the match.

In addition, the coach of the Brazilian national team highlighted the fact that Brazil entered the field only in the last match of the first round of the group stage, after the stumble of some of the selections considered favorites, which, in Tite’s words, created pressure extra: “They had several surprising results. Then you keep looking at it all the time, because we were the last team to play, which generates expectations. Here’s the thing, if you’ve gained confidence from the work so far, have the courage to continue with confidence […]🇧🇷 In the other World Cup [da Rússia, em 2018] we started with a draw. [Hoje] There was a lot of pressure.”