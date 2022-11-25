BrazilBrazil

Brazil records 69 deaths and 22,600 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






From yesterday (23) to today, 22,637 new cases of covid-19 were registered in Brazil. In the same period, there were 69 deaths of victims of the virus. Brazil has had 689,341 deaths from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the most recent epidemiological bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 35,104,673.

Also according to the bulletin, 34,189,924 people have recovered from the disease and 228,408 cases are being monitored. In today’s survey, there is no update for the Federal District and the following states: Acre, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Roraima and Santa Catarina.

Due to the optional point regarding Brazil‘s debut in the Qatar Cup, the data were updated until 11 am by the State Health Secretariats and compiled by the Ministry of Health around 12:30 pm.

Covid-19 bulletin of November 24, 2022.

Covid-19 bulletin of November 24, 2022. – Ministry of Health

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.18 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.9 million) and Paraná (2.77 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (153.14 thousand). Then come Roraima (177.52 thousand) and Amapá (180.68 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (176,102), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,023) and Minas Gerais (63,943). The smallest total of deaths is located in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,165) and Roraima (2,176).

Vaccination

To date, 492.303 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been administered, 180.87 million as the first dose and 163.29 million as the second dose. The single dose was administered to 5.024 million people. Another 100.94 million have already received the first booster dose, and 37.33 million have received the second booster dose.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

With Brazil’s victory, the party in Lapa should continue into the early morning

14 mins ago

Brazil managed a convincing victory over Serbia, says Tite

35 mins ago

Transition: Lula defends investment in creative health solutions

1 hour ago

Richarlison says volley goal was one of the most beautiful of his career

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.