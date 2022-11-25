Transition: Lula defends investment in creative health solutions

In the presence of five former ministers of health, the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, defended investment in innovation and creative solutions to improve health care in Brazil. He cited the queue for specialized care as a bottleneck to be resolved on an emergency basis.

This statement was made this morning (24th), at a meeting of the Technical Health Group for the transition of government, in Brasília. Lula was in São Paulo and participated in the meeting via video. The former ministers present at the Fiocruz headquarters were Senator Humberto Costa, Federal Deputy Alexandre Padilha, Arthur Chioro, José Gomes Temporão and José Agenor.

The president-elect spoke with representatives of various entities in the sector. Lula reaffirmed that health, in his government, will never be seen as an expense, but as an investment and said that there will be no lack of resources to recover the area in the country, especially policies such as the National Immunization Program, unstructured in the Bolsonaro administration.

On Twitter, Lula commented on the meeting. “I just attended a meeting online with health experts about the National Immunization Program, our vaccine program, which has suffered so much in recent years. We are going to bring back Zé Gotinha and make Brazil once again a world reference in vaccination”, said the president-elect.