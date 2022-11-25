Richarlison says volley goal was one of the most beautiful of his career

Striker Richarlison said the second goal he scored in Brazil‘s 2-0 win over Serbia was one of the best goals of his career. The player from Tottenham (England) hit a volley to give the final numbers to the game played, this Friday (24th) at the Lusail Stadium, valid for the first round of Group G of the Qatar Cup.

“It was a very beautiful goal. I did one like that for Fluminense and a similar one for Everton [Inglaterra]🇧🇷 Today I had the possibility to turn the volley and I think it was one of the most beautiful of my career because it was in the Cup, in a game that was difficult for us”, declared the center forward in a press conference after the match.

In the quick interview, Richarlison also spoke of the responsibility of being the number 9 shirt for the Brazilian national team in the Qatar Cup: “As Professor Tite says, I don’t know if you smell a goal, but here in the national team I score. It is to continue, to enjoy the companions I have by my side. Today, at halftime, I said I needed a ball, and it arrived. I was prepared, and I managed to swing the nets”.