Iran does not recognize UN-approved mission to investigate protests

Iran said today (25) that it does not recognize the independent mission approved by the United Nations (UN). The group was created to investigate possible violations of fundamental freedoms in the protests triggered after the death, in September, of young Mahsa Amini.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers unnecessary the formation of any mechanism to examine the events of the last two months in the country, in addition to the violation of national sovereignty. It also does not recognize the mission established for this purpose,” said the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UN Human Rights Council approved, this Thursday, the creation of an independent commission of inquiry to “collect and analyze evidence” of human rights violations in the repression, which has already caused more than 300 deaths, including 40 children, and nearly 15,000 detainees.

The resolution that includes this new investigation mechanism was approved with 25 votes in favour, 16 abstentions and six against, including China, which had previously tried, without success, to remove the text relating to the creation of the investigation mission.

Iran condemned and rejected the resolution, “imposed by some Western countries on the UN Human Rights Council”, and defended the actions in the face of demonstrations demanding the end of the Islamic Republic.

“Iranian security forces dealt with the rioters with the utmost restraint, and dozens of police and security personnel were killed and thousands of people were injured,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that Persian authorities had shown “the utmost appeasement and human kindness towards detainees and, especially, maximum tolerance towards women”.

Iran directly cited Germany, one of the main sponsors of the resolution, which it accused of committing a “historic mistake”, driven by “political objectives” and “false news”.

“This way of acting not only does not promote human rights, but also makes them victims of a certain group of countries,” he said.

The protests were initially triggered by the death, on September 16, of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, Mahsa Amini, arrested three days earlier by the customs police for improper use of the hijabthe islamic veil.

In the following days, protests against the use of force in Iran gave way to demonstrations in support of women, ever larger and in more cities, and were extended to denunciations of the actions of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, an elite unit of the Iranian regime. ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The authorities responded with a heavy police crackdown, in which at least 342 people were killed, according to the Oslo-based non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights.

In addition, more than 15,000 people were arrested at the demonstrations, of which at least 2,000 were accused of various crimes for their participation in the protests.

So far, six of the accused have been sentenced to death.

The Iranian government has accused the United States, Israel and European countries of trying to provoke a civil war in order to disintegrate the Persian country through protests.

Tehran also cited European countries such as Germany, whose embassy is suspected of being at the center of the conspiracy, according to Iranian media, and France, accused of sending spies to foment the protests.

