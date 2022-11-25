Unesco promotes Blue Friday in defense of the oceans

The Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Fund (Unesco) launches today (25) in Venice, Italy, Blue Friday, (Blue Friday) in response to Black Friday commercial. The initiative is in defense of the oceans.

The so-called Black Friday, on the last Friday of November, inaugurates the Christmas shopping period with huge discounts and is one of the highest exponents of consumerism. It started in the United States and then spread all over the world.

This year, for the first time, COI-Unesco launches Blue Friday, today and Saturday, to “transform a purely consumerist event into a moment of reflection dedicated to safeguarding and restoring the Mediterranean Sea, through ocean literacy initiatives”.

The event starts in Venice, but according to the COI-Unesco, the objective is to take the moment to the whole world, sensitizing as many people as possible to the protection of the oceans”, and showing that it is possible to consume and produce in a more sustainable way. .

The initiative is intended as an opportunity to propose concrete solutions to threats to all marine environments, not just the Mediterranean.

