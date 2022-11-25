Nobody hits the Mega-Sena and the prize accumulates at R$ 57 million

No one guessed the six tens of the Mega-Sena contest 2,542, whose prize in the main bracket was estimated at R$ 50 million.

The draw was held on Thursday night (24), at Espaço da Sorte, in the city of São Paulo. The dozens drawn were: 12 – 20 – 22 – 25 – 26 – 55.

It was the second draw of the Mega-Week of the Republic. The next contest, number 2,543, will take place this Saturday (26); the estimated prize is R$ 57 million.

The corner had 74 winning bets; each will pay a premium of R$ 42,474.10. The court registered 5,246 winners, who will individually receive R$ 855.91.

Bets for the next contest can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) tomorrow at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets across the country or online. A single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.