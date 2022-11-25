Deadline to apply for reapplication of Enem ends this Friday

This Friday (25) ends the deadline to request the reapplication of the National High School Examination (Enem).

Anyone who missed any of the applications on the 13th and 20th of November, due to logistical problems, such as a lack of energy at the application site, or symptoms of infectious diseases, such as covid-19, can request a reapplication.

In case of absence due to symptoms of illness, the candidate will have to prove it with a medical certificate. Regarding logistical problems, the requests will be evaluated according to the possible intercurrences recorded.

Now, those who missed the tests for other reasons that are not provided for in the public notice, do not have the right to reapplication.

If the participant attended only one day, he will receive the individual performance report card, but the score will only serve for self-assessment of knowledge.

The reapplication will be on January 10 and 11, 2023.

Enem is one of the main gateways to higher education in Brazil, in public and private institutions.