Iran players sing national anthem again against Wales

Iran’s national football team returned to singing during the playing of the country’s national anthem ahead of their second game in the Qatar World Cup against Wales on Friday (25), after failing to sing the anthem in their opening game of the tournament earlier this week in apparent support for the ongoing protests in Iran.

The anthem was sung loudly by the Iranian fans as it was performed, with the team calmly chanting it.

Iranian authorities have hit back with deadly force to quell the protests that mark one of the boldest challenges to the country’s clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.