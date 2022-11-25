BrazilBrazil

Iran players sing national anthem again against Wales

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Iran’s national football team returned to singing during the playing of the country’s national anthem ahead of their second game in the Qatar World Cup against Wales on Friday (25), after failing to sing the anthem in their opening game of the tournament earlier this week in apparent support for the ongoing protests in Iran.

The anthem was sung loudly by the Iranian fans as it was performed, with the team calmly chanting it.

Iranian authorities have hit back with deadly force to quell the protests that mark one of the boldest challenges to the country’s clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Nobody hits the Mega-Sena and the prize accumulates at R$ 57 million

21 mins ago

Masks on planes and airports are mandatory from today

47 mins ago

Deadline to apply for reapplication of Enem ends this Friday

1 hour ago

Peru’s PM resigns after Congress refuses confidence vote

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.