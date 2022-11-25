BrazilBrazil

Peru's PM resigns after Congress refuses confidence vote

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has accepted the prime minister’s resignation and will once again overhaul his ministry, he announced this Thursday (24), amid a long battle between the Executive and Legislative powers.

Former prime minister Aníbal Torres, a staunch Castillo ally, challenged the opposition-controlled Congress to a confidence vote last week. But Congress refused to hold the vote on the grounds that the conditions for doing so were not met.

“Having accepted the resignation of the prime minister, whom I thank for his work on behalf of the country, I will renew the cabinet,” Castillo said on national television.

The challenge of the vote of confidence was aimed at putting pressure on Congress in the midst of the tense relations between the two powers.

Opposition lawmakers twice sought to oust Castillo but failed, although they managed to sack several ministers.

“I ask Congress to respect the rule of law, the rights of the people, democracy and the balance of powers of the state,” added Castillo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

