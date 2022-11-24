Chamber approves expansion of activities with General Tourism Fund

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (23) the proposal that expands the activities financeable with resources from the General Tourism Fund (Fungetur). The text defines the use of the fund to guarantee loans to the sector and allows the purchase of various types of receivables. The proposal will be sent for presidential sanction.

The fund finances investment projects, the acquisition of assets for tourist developments and working capital. The approved text authorizes the use of parliamentary amendments to finance the sector.

The project also authorizes financial and development institutions, accredited by the Ministry of Tourism to carry out operations with Fungetur funds, to apply charges for late payment and fines on amounts due and owed by the final borrower, as well as to resort to judicial collection.

According to the report’s rapporteur, Deputy Bacelar (PV-BA), Fungetur received a contribution of BRL 5 billion during the pandemic, but of that total, only BRL 1 billion was used to finance tourist projects.

* With information from the Chamber Agency